Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment wrapped up exercise Fuji Viper 17-6 in Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 26th. During the exercise, they conducted live-fire and non-live-fire combined arms training in order to sustain combat proficiency and improve their lethality in the Pacific area.



In Europe,

Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa's Air Combat Element participated in a static display of assets at Lemmezzia Terme military airport in Calabria, Italy, Oct.19th. The event facilitates future combined operations between the U.S military and Italian Army.



On this day in 1983,

1,800 Marines and Army Rangers, assisted by 300 soldiers from six Caribbean nations, invaded Grenada at the order of President Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect the roughly 600 U.S. medical students on the island. It wast the first major operation conducted by the U.S. military since the Vietnam Conflict.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.