U.S., Sri Lankan Marines Train Together For CARAT Exercise

(TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka) - U.S. Marines, based in at Yokosuka, Japan, conduct partnered training with new Sri Lankan Marines during the 23rd Annual Cooperation Afloat and Readiness Training in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka in early October 2017. Video report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.