    U.S., Sri Lankan Marines Train Together For CARAT Exercise

    TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA

    10.06.2017

    Audio by Lt. Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    (TRINCOMALEE, Sri Lanka) - U.S. Marines, based in at Yokosuka, Japan, conduct partnered training with new Sri Lankan Marines during the 23rd Annual Cooperation Afloat and Readiness Training in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka in early October 2017. Video report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.25.2017 03:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Sri Lankan Marines Train Together For CARAT Exercise, by LT Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

