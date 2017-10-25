In this radio report, Air Force F-35's Make their mark in the Pacific as they travel to okinawa and cold weather test in Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2017 01:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49856
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_105003764.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, October 26th Pacific Radio Report, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT