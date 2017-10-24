(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 24 October 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 24 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Alaska Air National Guardsmen deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom's Sentinel. Also, senior members of the Chaplain Corps discuss issues affecting war-fighters across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2017
    Date Posted: 10.24.2017 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49853
    Filename: 1710/DOD_105001562.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 October 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Chaplain Corps
    Southwest Asia
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Indo-Asia-Pacific Region
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel
    AFRN
    PACAF Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT