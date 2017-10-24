Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines and Sailors are currently participating in Exercise Dawn Blitz 17, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Service members from five other nations are also participating in the scenario-driven, expeditionary-maritime training exercise designed to hone their amphibious capabilities.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 2 completed Exercise Midori Guardian 17 in South Korea, October 15th. Midori Guardian is a month-long, unit-level training event aimed at enhancing squadron readiness.



Also in the news,

Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to the United States service members killed in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing during a speech given at the Marine Barracks in Washington Oct. 23rd. The bombing claimed the lives of 220 Marines who were on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.