    Pacific Radio Report for Oct 25 2017

    JAPAN

    10.24.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Five arrives in Busan South Korea, and Navies from around the Pacific discuss mine warfare capabilities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for Oct 25 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USS Chief
    MCM 14

