Date Taken: 10.24.2017 Date Posted: 10.24.2017 03:27 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49844 Filename: 1710/DOD_104999012.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Artist AFN Pacific Year 2017 Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Radio Report for Oct 25 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.