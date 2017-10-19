(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Hansen MAI Course

    Camp Hansen MAI Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    Marines on Camp Hansen took part in a Martial Arts Instructor course. Petty Officer Richard Doolin tells us more.

    Suggested tag:
    The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, or MCMAP, began in 2001, and trains marines in unarmed combat, edged weapons, weapons of opportunity, rifle and bayonet techniques.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2017
    Date Posted: 10.23.2017 23:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49841
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104995916.mp3
    Length: 00:01:29
    Artist PO1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

