    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The 42nd Marine Corps Marathon concluded Sunday Oct. 22, at Arlington, Virginia. A record of more than 20,000 people finished the race this year. Many service members, veterans, families, and friends ran the race to remember fallen heroes. The Commandant, Gen. Robert Neller, attended the event to support the runners and present trophies to the first place male and female finishers.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Navy christened USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams at a ceremony in San Diego Oct. 21st. The new ship is named after retired CWO-4 Herschel "Woody" Williams, who is the last living Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific Theater during World War II. Williams received the nation's highest military award for heroic actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Maj. Gen. Eric Smith, commanding general of 1st Marine Division, said:

    "After World War II he knew just about every bit of the Pacific Ocean. Which is a pretty ironic turn of events, is pretty soon every bit of the Pacific Ocean is gonna know that we have this thing called a Herschel Woody Williams, because they're gonna see it out there every day."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

