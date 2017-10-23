(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing successfully complete their first combat mission with the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. Also, Air Force researchers are testing a new device for Airmen to detect pathogens on the battlefield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
    Date Posted: 10.23.2017 11:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

