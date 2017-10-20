Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines and soliders with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force concluded Exercise Active Shield at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 18th. Active Shield is an annual exercise that tests the combined abilities of U.S. and Japanese forces to work together in order to defend U.S. assets in the Asia-Pacific region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines from Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 conducted an offensive anti-air warfare exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 13th. The exercise was part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-18, which is a seven-week course designed to provide tactical training for pilots, air crew, ground support, and intelligence personnel across the Corps and joint-coalition services.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1926,

U.S. President Calvin Coolidge ordered 2,500 Marines to guard the U.S. mail after a string of armed robberies around the country.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.