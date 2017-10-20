(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and soliders with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force concluded Exercise Active Shield at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 18th. Active Shield is an annual exercise that tests the combined abilities of U.S. and Japanese forces to work together in order to defend U.S. assets in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines from Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 conducted an offensive anti-air warfare exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 13th. The exercise was part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors Course 1-18, which is a seven-week course designed to provide tactical training for pilots, air crew, ground support, and intelligence personnel across the Corps and joint-coalition services.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1926,
    U.S. President Calvin Coolidge ordered 2,500 Marines to guard the U.S. mail after a string of armed robberies around the country.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49824
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104986404.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

