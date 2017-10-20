(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 20 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from the 219th Red Horse Squadron are building tent cities for Airmen and Soldiers to stay at while working in Puerto Rico. Also, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado is making strides towards being more energy efficient.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

