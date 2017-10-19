(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WWII Monument Unveiling Ceremony Radio Piece

    EDENKOBEN, GERMANY

    10.19.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Hendrix 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Family members of fallen World War 2 service members traveled to Germany to attend a monument unveiling ceremony on Oct. 19, 2017. The monument memorializes those who died during a mid-air collision between two B-24 Liberators on October 19, 1944.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2017
    Date Posted: 10.20.2017
    Location: EDENKOBEN, DE 
    Germany
    Uwe Benkel
    WW2
    AFN Europe

