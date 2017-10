Family Advocacy Program Radio Interview

THE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM HAS NUMEROUS CLASSES FROM NOW UNTIL THE END OF NOVEMBER THAT YOU CAN ATTEND. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TELLS US WHICH ONES ARE AVAILABLE AND HOW YOU CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEM.

THE MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC ON KADENA OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF CLASSES TO HELP WITH ANGER MANAGEMENT ISSUES, EXPECTANT MOTHERS, AND PARENTING.