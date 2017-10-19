Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is currently conducting exercise Iron Magic, from October 15th to November 2nd. Iron Magic is a two-week, bilateral amphibious exercise that enables regional partners to coordinate amphibious landing, infantry training, Military Operations in Urban Terrain, mechanized assault and maneuver, live fire, helicopter assault and internal security training events off the coast of the Middle East.



Also in the news,

October is domestic violence awareness month, and the Corps is raising awareness by coordinating a campaign to energize and empower people within the community to take a stand and help prevent domestic violence.



In 1968 the Corps,

Conducted Operation Maui Peak, the U.S. initiated an air raid during the Vietnam War that began October 6th, and ended October 19th. The combined regimental-sized operation killed more than 300 enemies in the 13-day operation.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.