Marine Minute

I'm Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.





Marines and Sailors kicked off Exercise Bold Alligator 17 on October 18th at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Bold Alligator is a two-week, events-driven exercise, which provides the Marine Corps and Navy tactical-level training for amphibious operations and maritime power projection.



Also in the news,

The Marine Corps acquired land from the Sansavilla Wildlife Management area on October 16th. The acquistion is part of the DOD's Enviromental Protection Integration program and will allow Marine pilots from Marine Corps Air Stations Beaufort and Cherry Point a critical buffer at the Townsend Bombing Range in McIntosh County, Georgia. Col. Timothy Miller, Commanding Officer for Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, talked about the importance of the acquistion for the Corps:



SB(0:07:25): "This is a great initative for the Marine Corps because as part of that readiness I have a responsibility to my squadrons to give them a range to train on."



That's it for your Marine Minute.