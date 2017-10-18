(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Officials release the 2017 Air Force Handbook 1, Airmen and the Enlisted Promotions Study Guides. Also, Officials sign an agreement to develop a European flag-level exercise.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

