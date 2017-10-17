Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose MAGTF - Crisis Response - Central Command practiced response and recovery tactics on simulated casualties in the Middle East, Oct 10th. 2nd Lt. David Levin, platoon commander with 2/7 said:



"The goal with training is to present them with every possible outcome we're expecting so they've seen it before. They're executing for real. They've seen this mission set and just seeing them out their executing validates its for the command and myself that their absolutely ready to be called upon."



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 3 returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, after a six month deployment to Turkey, October 14th. VMAQ-3 is an EA-6B Prowler unit, whose mission was to conduct airborne electronic warfare and collect tactical electronic intelligence in support of the fight against ISIS.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.