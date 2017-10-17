(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose MAGTF - Crisis Response - Central Command practiced response and recovery tactics on simulated casualties in the Middle East, Oct 10th. 2nd Lt. David Levin, platoon commander with 2/7 said:

    "The goal with training is to present them with every possible outcome we're expecting so they've seen it before. They're executing for real. They've seen this mission set and just seeing them out their executing validates its for the command and myself that their absolutely ready to be called upon."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 3 returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, after a six month deployment to Turkey, October 14th. VMAQ-3 is an EA-6B Prowler unit, whose mission was to conduct airborne electronic warfare and collect tactical electronic intelligence in support of the fight against ISIS.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2017
    Date Posted: 10.17.2017 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49791
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104972988.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Turkey
    2nd Battalion
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Marine Corps
    Middle East
    Marines
    7th Marine Regiment
    six month deployment
    quick response force
    DMAMAMM
    Sepcial Purpose MAGTF
    Oct. 10th
    2nd Lt. Levin
    Marine Tactival Electronic Warfare Squadron 3
    Oct. 14th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT