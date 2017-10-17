On this Radio report, Japan says sayonara to their last active duty C-130H's with a ceremony on Yokota Air Base, before flying to their new homes.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2017 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49783
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104971726.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, October 17th Pacific Radio Report, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT