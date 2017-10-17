(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    October 17th Pacific Radio Report

    JAPAN

    10.17.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    On this Radio report, Japan says sayonara to their last active duty C-130H's with a ceremony on Yokota Air Base, before flying to their new homes.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    374th AW

