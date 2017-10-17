(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Final Flight- Radio

    Final Flight- Radio

    JAPAN

    10.17.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The last C-130H model left Yokota Air Base after 28 years there.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2017
    Date Posted: 10.17.2017 02:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49782
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104971716.mp3
    Length: 00:00:57
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Flight- Radio, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    374th AW

