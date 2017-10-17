The last C-130H model left Yokota Air Base after 28 years there.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2017 02:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49782
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104971716.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Final Flight- Radio, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT