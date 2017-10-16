(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen at March Air Reserve Base, California, are helping local authorities battle wildfires across California. Also, Air Force officials are taking nominations for the 2018 Air Force Association Outstanding Air Force Civilian Employees of the Year Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 October 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wildfires
    California
    March Air Reserve Base
    Civilian Awards
    AFRN
    2018 Air Force Association Outstanding Air Force Civilian Employees of the Year Award

