    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Approximately 300 Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin returned home from Australia after their six-month deployment rotation ended October 15th. During the deployment, the Marines participated in 12 joint-exercises with the Australian Defense Force which improved security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit along with French service members participated in the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti, Africa, October 10th. The course challenged both U.S. and French service members mentally and physically as they worked together to learn and overcome the fundamentals of desert combat and survival.

    Also in the news,
    Ret. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones, who lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010, is currently running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days. Sgt. Jones began his marathon journey as a way to raise money and awareness for veterans.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.16.2017 14:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

