Approximately 300 Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin returned home from Australia after their six-month deployment rotation ended October 15th. During the deployment, the Marines participated in 12 joint-exercises with the Australian Defense Force which improved security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.



Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit along with French service members participated in the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti, Africa, October 10th. The course challenged both U.S. and French service members mentally and physically as they worked together to learn and overcome the fundamentals of desert combat and survival.



Ret. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones, who lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010, is currently running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days. Sgt. Jones began his marathon journey as a way to raise money and awareness for veterans.



