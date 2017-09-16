The 13th year of the Kadena Special Olympics Bowling Tournament

THIS YEAR IS THE 18TH YEAR OF THE KADENA SPECIAL OLYMPICS, AND THE 13TH YEAR OF THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT IN THE KADENA SPECIAL OLYMPICS. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT WITH THE STORY.

THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT WAS THE FIRST COMPETITION LEADING UP TO THEIR BIG GAME DAY ON NOVEMBER FOURTH.