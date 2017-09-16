(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 13th year of the Kadena Special Olympics Bowling Tournament

    The 13th year of the Kadena Special Olympics Bowling Tournament

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    THIS YEAR IS THE 18TH YEAR OF THE KADENA SPECIAL OLYMPICS, AND THE 13TH YEAR OF THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT IN THE KADENA SPECIAL OLYMPICS. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TAKES US TO THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT WITH THE STORY.
    SUGGESTED TAG:
    THE BOWLING TOURNAMENT WAS THE FIRST COMPETITION LEADING UP TO THEIR BIG GAME DAY ON NOVEMBER FOURTH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2017
    Date Posted: 10.16.2017 01:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49771
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104965744.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 13th year of the Kadena Special Olympics Bowling Tournament, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Special Olympics
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Bowling
    Kadena Air Base
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    AFN Okinawa
    Bowling Tournament
    Kadena Special Olympics
    KSO
    KSO Bowling Tournament

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT