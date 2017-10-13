(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Field artillery gunners with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment and British commando gunners with 29th Commando Regiment, Royal Artillery conducted field artillery training October 11th, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This international training allows Marines and ally forces to exchange knowledge, sharpen their skills in the field and ensure mission accomplishment making better warfighters for the future.

    Also in the Corps,
    Flora Jordan is an engineer for the Infantry Combat Equipment team currently working at Marine Corps Systems Command. Jordan and her team developed a new lightweight body armor. They identified specific issues on the current armor by going to the field and living the life of a devil dog. Through those field tests they created armor that is now 45 percent lighter, gives the individual more freedom of movement and is customizable for all sizes.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.13.2017 13:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49759
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104959591.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    2nd Battalion
    10th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Training
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    DMAMAMM
    Oct. 11th
    Flora Jordan
    lightweight armor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT