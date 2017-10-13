Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Field artillery gunners with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment and British commando gunners with 29th Commando Regiment, Royal Artillery conducted field artillery training October 11th, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This international training allows Marines and ally forces to exchange knowledge, sharpen their skills in the field and ensure mission accomplishment making better warfighters for the future.



Also in the Corps,

Flora Jordan is an engineer for the Infantry Combat Equipment team currently working at Marine Corps Systems Command. Jordan and her team developed a new lightweight body armor. They identified specific issues on the current armor by going to the field and living the life of a devil dog. Through those field tests they created armor that is now 45 percent lighter, gives the individual more freedom of movement and is customizable for all sizes.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.