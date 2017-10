Lt General Nicholson directs 96 hour operational pause for CH-53 E's

Suggested Lead:

AN OPERATIONAL PAUSE HAS BEGUN FOR ALL CH-53 E SUPER STALLIONS ON OKINAWA FOLLOWING THE OCTOBER 11TH EMERGENCY LANDING, WHICH RESULTED IN ZERO INJURIES. LANCE CORPORAL JARREN BURLESON HAS THE DETAILS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THREE MEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE SAYS THE SAFETY OF THE LOCAL COMMUNITY AND MARINES IS A PRIORITY DURING ANY TRAINING CONDUCTED.