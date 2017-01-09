Closer Look 005 pt2

Part two of our exclusive interview with Retired Army Captain, Gary Michael Rose. He will receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Oct. 23, 2017. President Donald Trump will present the medal, which commemorates Rose's heroic actions in Laos during a four-day mission, Sept 11-14th, 1970.

