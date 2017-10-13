(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for October 13, 2017

    JAPAN

    10.12.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    No injuries result from an emergency helicopter landing in Okinawa and Marines train with Philippine counterparts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 10.12.2017
    Date Posted: 10.12.2017 03:06
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for October 13, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRR
    Radio Report
    Kamandag

