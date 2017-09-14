(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sasebo radio spot flu shot

    Sasebo radio spot flu shot

    JAPAN

    09.14.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Grimm 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo's radio spot for the flu shot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2017
    Date Posted: 10.11.2017 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49723
    Filename: 1710/DOD_104944942.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist GRIMM
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo radio spot flu shot, by PO3 Austin Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT