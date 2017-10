Kadena Special Olympics Radio Interview

Suggested Lead:

IT’S THE LARGEST DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SPONSORED SPECIAL OLYMPICS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THEIR GOAL IS TO MAKE IT THE BEST DAY EVER FOR ATHLETES. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TELLS US HOW YOU CAN MAKE A LASTING IMPACT ON SOMEONE’S LIFE.

Suggested Tag:

THE K-S-O HAS EIGHTEEN SPORTS EVENTS INCLUDING TRACK EVENTS, WHEELCHAIR EVENTS, GOLF, TENNIS, AND LONG JUMP.