U.S. Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit loaded equipment and supplies onto a landing craft October 5th to provide support for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The 26th MEU is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist those affected.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 concluded exercise Kamoshika Wrath at Haramura Maneuver Area, Japan, October 7th. During the exercise, they conducted convoy operations, chemical biological radiological nuclear defense drills and survivability training to prepare for real-world scenarios.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1917,

The 8th Marines were activated at Quantico, Virginia. During the 1920s, they participated in operations against rebels in Haiti for over five years. During World War II, the regiment was assigned to the 2d Marine Division and earned three Presidential Unit Citations for combat operations on Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa.



