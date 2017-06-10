(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Marcos Alvarado with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment concluded Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, October 4th . MOUT training helps give Marines a tactical advantage in urban settings. Sgt. Matthew Earle, Squad Leader with 2/8, talked about the importance of the training:

    "Most of the world's conflicts are now in the urban environment. If you look throughout history, Fallujah, Ramadi, even back to Hue City, so we need not to only fight out on flat terrain or mountainous terrain, but we also need to fight in the cities, building to building, house to house, street to street."

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Special Reaction Team wrapped-up a Combat Life Saver Course at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan, October 4th. The course prepares Marines and Japanese forces to provide aide to injured service members in a multitude of combat situations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

