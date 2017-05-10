U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force talk about the dangers of drunk driving. NCOs remind their peers of the importance of “Not One Drop If You’re Driving.”
Marines featured:
Sgt. Evan Williams, supply administrative specialist, MTACS – 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing
Cpl. Jordan White, water supply technician, 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group
Sgt. Michael Guetti, corrections specialist, Marine Corps Base
Cpl. Wesley Lamb, administrative specialist, Headquarters and Service Company, III MEF Information Group
Sgt. Kelly Juarez, comptroller, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division
HM2 Michael Bick, hospital corpsman, 3rd Medical Battalion
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes)
