The first CARAT exercise in Sri Lanka kicks off in Tincomalee, and Seabees continue to build a local school on Ebeye.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 22:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49671
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104931639.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report October 10 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT