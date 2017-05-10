(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Pacific Radio Report October 10 2017

    AFN Pacific Radio Report October 10 2017

    JAPAN

    10.05.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The first CARAT exercise in Sri Lanka kicks off in Tincomalee, and Seabees continue to build a local school on Ebeye.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report October 10 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Kwajalein Atoll
    Ebeye
    Zoe Stagg
    Trincomalee
    CARAT Sri Lanka

