    Air Force Radio News 5 October 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 5 October 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware headed to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, to provide airlift for technicians working to restore communication capabilities in Puerto Rico. Also, the Air Force awarded two contracts in a design competition to upgrade the airborne launch control system.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 October 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

