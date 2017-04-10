The Pillars 19 - Dealing with Stress After the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES 10.04.2017 Courtesy Audio 25th Air Force

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," at Nellis Air Force Base this week with a discussion about how to deal with traumatic experiences like the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Among their suggestions for remaining resilient, they suggest talking to friends, meditation, seeing a counselor, re-establishing routines, contacting Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/ and other outlets for relieving the stressors that may be experienced after a tragedy.