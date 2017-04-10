Marine Col. Michael Samarov, commander of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, talks with WLRN Sundial host Luis Hernandez about evacuating U.S. citizens from the island of Dominica and providing further humanitarian assistance following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 21:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49641
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104926278.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Col. Michael Samarov - WLRN Sundial interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT