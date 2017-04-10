(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Col. Michael Samarov - WLRN Sundial interview

    Marine Col. Michael Samarov - WLRN Sundial interview

    FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE

    10.04.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Marine Col. Michael Samarov, commander of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands, talks with WLRN Sundial host Luis Hernandez about evacuating U.S. citizens from the island of Dominica and providing further humanitarian assistance following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 21:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Col. Michael Samarov - WLRN Sundial interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Citizens
    U.S. Citizens
    Marine Corps
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Marines
    Commander
    Luis Hernandez
    Dominica
    Sundial
    Hurricane Irma
    JTF-LI
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Michael Samarov
    WLRN
    Island of Dominica

