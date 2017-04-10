U.S. Marine Maj. Robert Gill, the officer in charge of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands' security element, talks to a reporter about evacuating U.S. citizens from the island of Dominica and providing further humanitarian assistance following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49636
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104925985.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:40
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|MQ
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Maj. Robert Gill interview, by Sgt Katelyn Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT