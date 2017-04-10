(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marine Maj. Robert Gill interview

    MARTINIQUE

    10.04.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Katelyn Hunter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Maj. Robert Gill, the officer in charge of Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands' security element, talks to a reporter about evacuating U.S. citizens from the island of Dominica and providing further humanitarian assistance following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 13:42
    Category: Newscasts
    humanitarian assistance
    Dominica
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

