Marine Minute

I'm Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



On October 3rd, 2nd Lt. Mariah A. Klenke graduated from the Assault Amphibian Officer Course, becoming the first female Marine Corps officer to earn the military occupational specialty of 1803, Assault Amphibian Officer.



The 12-week course, which takes place at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, prepares Marine officers to serve as Assault Amphibian Vehicle platoon commanders, and employ their Marines and vehicles on the battlefield.



2nd Lt. Klenke had this to say:



"To be a Marine Corps officer is an honor. And to make history like this in the Marine Corps and become the first female AAV officer is an even greater honor. Working with my peers is great, and I feel like I fit in perfectly."



2nd Lt. Klenke's follow on assignment is to 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



Congratulations Ma’am and to the entire graduating class, we wish you all well in your future endeavors as leaders of Marines.



That's it for your Marine Minute for more news around the Marine Corps, go to Marines.mil.