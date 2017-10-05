In this Pacific Radio Report, the Arctic Wolves complete Pacific Pathways 17 in Japan and the III Marine Expeditionary Force's Brass Band performs at a local school in Surabaya, Indonesia during CARAT Indonesia.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49628
|Filename:
|1710/DOD_104924702.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for October 5, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT