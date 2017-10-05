(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for October 5, 2017

    JAPAN

    10.04.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, the Arctic Wolves complete Pacific Pathways 17 in Japan and the III Marine Expeditionary Force's Brass Band performs at a local school in Surabaya, Indonesia during CARAT Indonesia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for October 5, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    USMC
    Marines
    Army
    III MEF
    Brass Band
    Surabaya
    Arctic Wolves
    Pacific Pathways
    CARAT Indonesia
    Dhruv Gopinath
    Jacob Colvin

    • LEAVE A COMMENT