MCCS hosted the 2017 Camp Hansen Festival

Suggested Lead:

THE CAMP HANSEN FESTIVAL HAD PERFORMANCES FROM SINGERS AND BANDS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD. LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON SHARES WITH US HOW THIS FESTIVAL NOT ONLY AFFECTED SERVICE MEMBERS, BUT ALSO THE ARTISTS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON M-C-C-S EVENTS, GO TO M-C-C-S-OKINAWA DOT COM.