    Marine Minute Audio

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Joint-Task-Force Leeward Islands continue to provide humanitarian relief and rescue efforts in the wake of recent hurricanes. Marines are distributing purified water, food, and other supplies as needed to people in areas of the eastern Caribbean Sea affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Capt. Ismael Lopez, Civil Affairs Team Leader with JTF-Leeward Islands, spoke on the importance of the Marines' mission.

    "Generally, U.S. Marines we're helping those who can't help themselves in foreign countries, but in this situation, now we're the face that's helping. It puts us in a really unique and really gratifying role to be here."

    In Marine Corps history on October 1st, 1997,
    Colonel Gilda A. Jackson, Special Projects Officer, with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, became the first African-American female colonel in the Marine Corps. She was promoted to that rank at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute Audio, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

