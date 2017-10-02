(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2 October 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The Air Force's top leaders recently spoke at the Air Force Associations Air, Space, and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. President of the Air Force Association, retired General Larry spencer, explains.

    TAGS

    AFA
    General Larry Spencer
    AFRN
    Dominant Airpower

