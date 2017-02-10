Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines and sailors from 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. Marines from 1/10 are replacing previously deployed Marines in the OIR area of operations, providing critical fire-support to Coalition and local partnered forces in support of operations against ISIS.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade began Exercise KAMANDAG October 2nd at multiple locations in the Philippines. KAMANDAG is an inaugural-bilateral exercise hosted by the Filipino military to enhance tactical cooperation and combined readiness in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



Also in the news,

October is Energy Action Month, and the Marine Corps is leading Department of Defense efforts to increase energy resilience. Marines are using a variety of innovative energy technologies such as portable solar panels, fuel tracking, and micro-grids to increase war-fighting capability.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.