    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 are currently assisting the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in providing aid and hummanitarian-relief to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

    Also in the news,
    The Coast Guard honored the one and only Coastguardsmen who ever received the Medal of Honor in Cle Elum, Washington, September 27th. The ceremony marked the 75th anniversy of Signalman 1st Class Douglas Albert Munro's posthumous reception of the award . Petty Officer Munro made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II, saving the lives of nearly 500 Marines in the process. Adm. Paul Zukunft, Commandant of the Coast Guard, spoke on the importance of his sacrifice during the ceremony.

    SB1:
    "The bonds between the Coast Guard and Marine Corps were forged 75 years ago on those bloody shores of Guadalcanal. To save those 500 Marines and putting his service before self, Douglas Munro answered that call."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

