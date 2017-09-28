Voice interview with Brian Crowder, the Veterans Health Administration Office of Emergency Management Area Manager, regarding a triage center established at the Mississippi Air National Guard's 172d Airlift Wing in Flowood, Miss. The triage center was established in response to the recent hurricanes to provide treatment to patients flown in from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2017 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49599
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104908437.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response Efforts - Brian Crowder Interview, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT