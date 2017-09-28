(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response Efforts - Brian Crowder Interview

    Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response Efforts - Brian Crowder Interview

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Voice interview with Brian Crowder, the Veterans Health Administration Office of Emergency Management Area Manager, regarding a triage center established at the Mississippi Air National Guard's 172d Airlift Wing in Flowood, Miss. The triage center was established in response to the recent hurricanes to provide treatment to patients flown in from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49599
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104908437.mp3
    Length: 00:01:23
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response Efforts - Brian Crowder Interview, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT