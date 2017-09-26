Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response - Lt. Col. Jody M. Smith Interview

Voice interview with Lt. Col. Jody M. Smith, Director of the Mississippi National Guard's Directorate of Military Support, regarding Mississippi National Guard hurricane response effort in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
09.26.2017
09.29.2017
Newscasts
|49598
|1709/DOD_104908433.mp3
|00:01:13
|2017
|Blues
JACKSON, MS, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
