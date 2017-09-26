(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response - Lt. Col. Jody M. Smith Interview

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    Voice interview with Lt. Col. Jody M. Smith, Director of the Mississippi National Guard's Directorate of Military Support, regarding Mississippi National Guard hurricane response effort in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.29.2017 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Hurricane Response - Lt. Col. Jody M. Smith Interview, by 2LT Rachel Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Harvey
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria

