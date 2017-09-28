Today's story: Pacific Air Forces senior leaders gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium. Also, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command General Robin Rand says the Air Force will sustain the ICBM capability by replacing the Minuteman III with the ground-based strategic deterrent.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49585
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104905327.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT