    Air Force Radio News 28 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Pacific Air Forces senior leaders gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for the 2017 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium. Also, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command General Robin Rand says the Air Force will sustain the ICBM capability by replacing the Minuteman III with the ground-based strategic deterrent.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    ICBM
    Hawaii
    AFGSC
    Minuteman III
    General Rand
    AFRN
    Air Chiefs Symposium

