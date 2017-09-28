(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute Audio

    09.28.2017

    09.28.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    During a recent deployment, Marines of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command, utilized 3D printing technology in the Middle East. They created wrenches, medical supplies, replacement parts, and at least 25 copies of “Nibbler,” small drones. 3D printing technology gives Marines quick access to supplies and parts, while allowing the Marine security forces to use the drones for operational purposes. Marines will continue to work on fixing its range, endurance and camera capabilities for the future.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Echo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provided artillery support during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-18, September 26th, at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range in California. The seven week course provides standardized advanced tactical training and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 10:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute Audio, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

