Marine Minute Audio

During a recent deployment, Marines of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command, utilized 3D printing technology in the Middle East. They created wrenches, medical supplies, replacement parts, and at least 25 copies of “Nibbler,” small drones. 3D printing technology gives Marines quick access to supplies and parts, while allowing the Marine security forces to use the drones for operational purposes. Marines will continue to work on fixing its range, endurance and camera capabilities for the future.



U.S. Marines with Echo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provided artillery support during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-18, September 26th, at the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range in California. The seven week course provides standardized advanced tactical training and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.



