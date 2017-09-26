(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Podcast: RHC-P nursing and BMET SMEE in Mongolia

    ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA

    09.26.2017

    Audio by Emily Yeh 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The second iteration of Regional Health Command-Pacific's medical logistics and nursing subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) took place at the Military Medical Center of Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia last week. Nurses and bio-medical equipment technicians (BMET) from RHC-P's Tripler Army Medical Center (Tripler), the 18th MEDCOM (Deployment Support), as well as the U.S. Air Force worked alongside our hosts and colleagues from the Mongolian Armed Forces, directly supporting the region's objectives of providing medically ready forces while conducting health service support.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Podcast: RHC-P nursing and BMET SMEE in Mongolia, by Emily Yeh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

