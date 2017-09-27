Marine Minute Audio

Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1 conducted a digitally-aided close air support fire mission, September 22nd, using Target Handoff System tablets at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif. The tablets allow Marines to send accurate information to fire support, and can relay their position to artillery and aerial support using GPS location.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense conducted an aircraft decontamination exercise, September 25th, with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. This training is for Marines to maintain CBRN defense mission performance standards.



U.S. Marines raised the American flag over Peleliu, September 27th, at the 1st Marine Division Command Post. The flag raising symbolized they successfully secured the island from Japanese defenders.



