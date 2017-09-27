(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute Audio

    Marine Minute Audio

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1 conducted a digitally-aided close air support fire mission, September 22nd, using Target Handoff System tablets at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif. The tablets allow Marines to send accurate information to fire support, and can relay their position to artillery and aerial support using GPS location.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Defense conducted an aircraft decontamination exercise, September 25th, with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. This training is for Marines to maintain CBRN defense mission performance standards.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1944,
    U.S. Marines raised the American flag over Peleliu, September 27th, at the 1st Marine Division Command Post. The flag raising symbolized they successfully secured the island from Japanese defenders.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49563
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104899590.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute Audio, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    CBRN
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    1944
    Marine Aircraft Group 12
    Calif.
    Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range
    Iwa Jima
    DMAMAMM
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1
    September 25th
    Target Handoff System tablets

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT