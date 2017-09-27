Date Taken: 09.27.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 02:00 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49560 Filename: 1709/DOD_104898678.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.