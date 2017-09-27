(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Pacific Radio Report

    AFN Pacific Radio Report

    JAPAN

    09.27.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Exercise Yudh Abhyas continues with a little competition and service members on Kadena team up for suicide awareness month.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 02:00
    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Kadena Air Base
    Indian Army
    Yudh Abhyas
    JBLM
    US Army

